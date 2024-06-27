Mayo receives $20M to explore AI cancer tools

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has received a $20 million gift from Dwight and Dian Diercks to explore artificial intelligence for cancer detection and intervention.

With the donation, Mayo Clinic will create the Heidi Diercks Krause Fund in AI Innovation for Cancer, according to a June 27 news release from Mayo. This center will support Mayo Clinic's generative AI program and Mayo's Comprehensive Cancer Center in making progress toward finding tools and improving outcomes for cancer.

According to the release, one of these projects include developing generative AI tools to assess a person's risk of developing cancer.