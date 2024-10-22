CEO tenures at the 30 largest children's hospitals

Among the leaders of the 30 largest children's hospitals in the U.S., most assumed the role in the last five years.

The average tenure for healthcare CEOs is 7.6 years, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report.

Kim Cripe, CEO of Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.), has had the longest tenure, taking the helm in 1997.

Bed counts are sourced from the American Hospital Directory and hospital websites, which draw data from hospitals' most recent CMS Cost Reports. Data was accessed Oct. 22.

1. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): 905 beds

Debra Sukin, PhD, became CEO on Oct. 5.

2. Cincinnati Children's: 711

Steve Davis, MD, was appointed president and CEO in 2021.

3. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): 701

Timothy Robinson has been CEO since 2019.

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: 667

Madeline Bell, BSN, was named president and CEO in 2015.

5. Children's Hospital Colorado – Anschutz (Colo.) Medical Campus: 497

Jena Hausmann was appointed CEO in 2015.

6. Boston Children's Hospital: 485

Kevin Churchwell, MD, was named CEO in 2021.

7. Riley Hospital for Children (Indianapolis): 456

Ryan Nagy, MD, was named interim president of Riley Children's Health in February.

8. Saint Louis Children's Hospital: 455

Trish Lollo was appointed president in 2019.

9. Cook Children's Medical Center (Fort Worth, Texas): 447

Stan Davis has been president since 2022.

10. Arthur M. Blank Hospital (Atlanta): 446

Donna Hyland was named president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in 2008.

11. Rady Children's Hospital – San Diego: 425

Patrick Frias, MD, has served as president and CEO since 2019.

12. Children's Minnesota – Minneapolis: 420

Marc Gorelick, MD, was appointed CEO in 2017.

13. Children's Hospital Los Angeles: 413

Paul Viviano has served as president and CEO since 2015.

14. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.): 394

Paul King was named president and CEO in 2019.

15. Children's Medical Center Dallas: 388

Christopher Durovich was named president and CEO of Children's Health in 2003.

16. Phoenix Children's Hospital: 383

Robert Meyer has been president and CEO of Phoenix Children's since 2003.

17. Seattle Children's Hospital & Regional Medical Center: 370

Jeff Sperring, MD, was appointed CEO in 2015.

18. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago: 364

Tom Shanley, MD, was named president and CEO in 2019.

19. Valley Children's Healthcare (Madera, Calif.): 358

Todd Suntrapak has served as president and CEO of the system since 2012.

20. Miller Children's and Women's Hospital (Long Beach, Calif.): 357

Blair Kent was named CEO in 2022.

21. Children's Hospital of Alabama (Birmingham): 351

Tom Shufflebarger has served as president and CEO of Children's of Alabama since 2021.

22. C.S. Mott Children's Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.): 348

Luanne Thomas Ewald was named COO in 2020.

23. Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.): 334

Kim Cripe has been president and CEO since 1997.

24. Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston): 332

Marissa Kiefer was appointed CEO in 2021.

25. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) Adele Hall Campus: 328

Paul Kempinski was named president and CEO of Children's Mercy Kansas City in 2018 and announced his retirement in May.

26. Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock): 326

Marcy Doderer has served as president and CEO of Arkansas Children's since 2013.

27. Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.): 323

Michelle Riley-Brown was named president and CEO in 2023.

28. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite: 319

Donna Hyland was named president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in 2008.

29. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh: 317

Diane Hupp, DNP, RN, has served as president since 2022.

30. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee): 298

Gil Peri has served as president and CEO since August.