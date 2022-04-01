13 women making moves in healthcare

Listen
The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 24.
- JoAnn Kunkel has been named CFO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.
- Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure at St.Louis-based Ascension Health.
- Toi B. Harris, MD, has been named senior vice president and the first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health.
- Kristi Johnson Marion has been appointed vice president of marketing at Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital.
- Catharine Fortney was tapped as vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer for Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health and Triad HealthCare Network which is sponsored by Cone Health.
- Vicki Caraway, BSN, RN, has been selected to serve as chief nursing officer at Miami Cancer Institute, part of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.
- Amy Woods has been tapped as Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's new chief nursing officer.
- Carrie Adams, PharmD, has been named COO of Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md.
- Anna Newsom was named the executive vice president and chief legal officer for Renton,Wa.-based Providence.
- Kristin Mosher has been named director of marketing and communications at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
- Tammy Scarborough was named president of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's statewide region.
- Angie Simonson was named CEO of Centura Health's St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, Colo.
- Whitney Hall was tapped as associate operating officer for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tenn.