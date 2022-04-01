13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 24. 

  1. JoAnn Kunkel has been named CFO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

  2. Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure at St.Louis-based Ascension Health.

  3. Toi B. Harris, MD, has been named senior vice president and the first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health.

  4. Kristi Johnson Marion has been appointed vice president of marketing at Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital.

  5. Catharine Fortney was tapped as vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer for Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health and Triad HealthCare Network which is sponsored by Cone Health. 

  6. Vicki Caraway, BSN, RN, has been selected to serve as chief nursing officer at Miami Cancer Institute, part of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

  7. Amy Woods has been tapped as Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's new chief nursing officer.

  8. Carrie Adams, PharmD, has been named COO of Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md.

  9. Anna Newsom was named the executive vice president and chief legal officer for Renton,Wa.-based Providence.

  10. Kristin Mosher has been named director of marketing and communications at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

  11. Tammy Scarborough was named president of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's statewide region.

  12. Angie Simonson was named CEO of Centura Health's St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, Colo.

  13. Whitney Hall was tapped as associate operating officer for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tenn.

