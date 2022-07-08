12 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 1.

Debi Siljander, MD, has been selected as chief medical officer for San Francisco-based Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center.



Elizabeth (Betty) Craig, DNP, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health.



Ashley Edwards, MSN, RN, is the new chief nursing officer for Rome (N.Y.) Health.



Melanie Heuston, DNP, RN, has been selected as the inaugural chief nursing executive of West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.



Patricia Carroll, MSN, has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Old Bridge (N.J) Medical Center and Perth Amboy, N.J.-based Raritan Bay Medical Center, both Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals.



Mackenzie Clyburn joined Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock (Ark.) as associate vice president of hospital operations.



Cindy Russo, BSN, RN, was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.



Heather Aylward, MSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer for Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health.



Shauna Gunthrie, MD, is the new chief medical officer of Henderson, N.C.-based Maria Parham Health.



Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, was appointed senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer of Philadelphia-based Temple Health.



Jennifer Klinksick, RN, has been selected by Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., to serve as its new chief nursing officer.



Katie Duffy, PharmD, has been promoted to vice president of operations for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.