12 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 1.
- Debi Siljander, MD, has been selected as chief medical officer for San Francisco-based Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center.
- Elizabeth (Betty) Craig, DNP, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health.
- Ashley Edwards, MSN, RN, is the new chief nursing officer for Rome (N.Y.) Health.
- Melanie Heuston, DNP, RN, has been selected as the inaugural chief nursing executive of West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.
- Patricia Carroll, MSN, has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Old Bridge (N.J) Medical Center and Perth Amboy, N.J.-based Raritan Bay Medical Center, both Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals.
- Mackenzie Clyburn joined Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock (Ark.) as associate vice president of hospital operations.
- Cindy Russo, BSN, RN, was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.
- Heather Aylward, MSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer for Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health.
- Shauna Gunthrie, MD, is the new chief medical officer of Henderson, N.C.-based Maria Parham Health.
- Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, was appointed senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer of Philadelphia-based Temple Health.
- Jennifer Klinksick, RN, has been selected by Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., to serve as its new chief nursing officer.
- Katie Duffy, PharmD, has been promoted to vice president of operations for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.