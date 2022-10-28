11 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 21.

1. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, making her the first woman to serve as dean of the medical school in its 129-year history.

2. Shelly Castro, MSN, was selected as assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

3. Sylvia Young will retire as president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan.

4. Jamie Phillips was named Seattle Children's chief operating officer.

5. Kety Duron was named Phoenix Children's next chief human resources officer.

6. Christin Zollicoffer was named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

7. Dawn Kregel, DNP, was named the new chief nursing executive at St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.

8. Marc'L Neumann, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for Bad Axe, Mich.-based McLaren Thumb Region and Mclaren Caro (Mich.) Region.

9. Theresa Guenther was named interim CEO of Avera Creighton (Neb.) Hospital.

10. Sujathal Sankaran, MD, was named chief medical officer at Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

11. Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City.