Latest inaugural leadership roles at 6 hospitals, systems

As hospitals and health systems navigate the care market, their leadership structures evolve to encompass the addition of first-time C-suite roles.

Here are the new leadership positions hospitals and health systems have recently added:

Editor's note: This list was created on Jan. 13 and will be updated continually.

December and January

1. McLaren Health Care appointed Crystal Arthur, MD, its inaugural chief medical director of emergency services for the Grand Blanc, Mich.-based system. Previously, Dr. Arthur served as chief of the emergency medicine department at multiple hospitals within Detroit Medical Center.

2. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai appointed Mouneer Odeh its first chief data and artificial intelligence officer. Most recently, Mr. Odeh was vice president of analytics at Fairfax, Va.-based Inova Health System and previously held data analytics roles at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Quest Diagnostics.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health selected David Chung, MD, PhD, as the inaugural system chief of multiple myeloma and director of clinical research at Northwell Health Cancer Institute. Dr. Chung previously served as director of adult stem-cell transplantation and cancer immunotherapy fellowships at New York City-based Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

4. WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W.Va., appointed Holly Hill-Reinert, MD, chief medical officer, a first for the system. Dr. Hill-Reinert will continue practicing internal medicine and pediatrics, in addition to her new duties.

5. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie appointed its inaugural chief academic officer, Jean Miner, MD. Dr. Miner began the role Jan. 2.

6. Raj Mitra, MD, was appointed to the first-time dual role of chief academic officer of Premier Health and dean of the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, both based in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Mitra will step into the role on March 10.