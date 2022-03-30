HCA hospitals make 13 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months.

Here are 13 executive moves at HCA hospitals reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 1:

1. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. Mr. Bullaro, who has served in various leadership roles at HCA Healthcare, will step into his new role April 4.

2. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. Dr. Nummi started her new role March 21.

3. Brian Nunn was named CEO of HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka, effective March 14. Mr. Nunn has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

4. David Irizarry was named CEO of HCA's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, effective March 14. He previously served as COO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

5. Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, effective March 21. She most recently served as COO at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

6. M. Lea Lee, MSN, BSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, effective April 4.

7. Alejandro Romero was named CEO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital in Kissimmee, effective March 7. Mr. Romero, who has more than a decade of healthcare administration experience, previously served as COO and the ethics and compliance officer for HCA's Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.

8. Gurvir Saini, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast. She currently serves as assistant CNO at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.

9. Chase Redden was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas, and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, Texas. He stepped into the role Feb. 1.

10. Amy Woods, DNP, MSN, BSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Virginia's LewisGale Medical Center in Salem on March 29.

11. Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of HCA Virginia's LewisGale Medical Center in Salem on March 16.

12. Tonia Hale, CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., was named interim CEO of HCA's Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., effective March 4.

13. Bland Eng was named chief development officer of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. Mr. Eng, who served as the CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital for the past 10 years, will move into his new position June 1.



