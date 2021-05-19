9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after May 11:

1. Deborah Hayes, MSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

2. James Helms was chosen as the next president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

3. Darrell Lavender was named the next CEO of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Ken Levitan was named president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network.

5. Kelly Linden, CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., left her role.

6. Rick Naegler is stepping down as CEO of Lake City (Fla.) Medical Center to accept a new CEO position.

7. Darren Redick was named CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington service area.

8. Susan Sandberg, RN, is resigning as CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

9. Scott Thoreson was named CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Mo.

