9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct. 20:

Benjamin Breier will step down from his role as CEO of Kindred Healthcare following the company's sale to Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

Richard Davis was named CEO of Livingston, N.J.-based St. Barnabas Medical Center.

Kerry Heinrich was appointed CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Kerry Noble was appointed CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz.

Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.).

Alfred Pilong Jr. was appointed president and CEO of Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health.



Chris Self was named CEO of two Georgia hospitals belonging to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system.

Michael Stenger resigned from his role as CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Scott Street was appointed interim CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.