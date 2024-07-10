8 notable CEO transitions this year

Becker's Hospital Review has reported on a number of CEO transitions this year, including several at prominent health systems.

From Dr. Rod Hochman's retirement from Providence to Peter Slavin taking a job at Cedars-Sinai Health System, the following moves are among those that captured the most attention of readers.

Note: This list includes transitions that have been among the most popular with readers in terms of page views and is not exhaustive.

1. Michael Zimmerman was dismissed as CEO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., on April 24 — less than five months on the job. It also voted to appoint Pat Ryan of consulting firm Force 10 Partners, who most recently served as CEO of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif., as interim CEO.

2. Brett Esrock, executive vice president, CFO and COO of Health First, is leaving the Rockledge, Fla.-based organization following the hiring of an external candidate for the CEO role. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare announced in April that its president and CEO, Terry Forde, will leave the helm on Aug. 2 to become president and CEO of Health First.

3. Anthony Boutin, MD, was dismissed as president and CEO at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y. Nassau Health Care Corp. board members voted unanimously Jan. 12 to begin searching for a new leader, Newsday reported. Megan Ryan, the corporation's general counsel, was selected as interim president and CEO.

4. Craig Lambrecht, MD, resigned in March as CEO of the combined Billings Clinic-Logan Health system. Clint Seger, MD, chief physician executive of the health system and CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic, and Kevin Abel, president of Logan Health Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, were named co-CEOs of the system.

5. Terrell Neal, BSN, resigned as CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga., after less than four months. Kerry Trapnell, chief administrative officer of Aletheia Health Partners, the hospital's management company, will serve as interim CEO.

6. Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, will retire at the end of the year, capping a 45-year career in healthcare, including nearly two decades with the Providence family of organizations. His successor has not been named.

7. Peter Slavin, MD, was appointed president and CEO for Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System. Dr. Slavin will succeed Thomas Priselac, who is retiring.

8. Peter Fine, CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health, retired June 30. Amy Perry, who joined Banner as president and COO in November 2021, was selected as the new president and CEO following Mr. Fine's retirement.





