7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or since Aug. 26:

Susan Carroll was named the permanent president of Leesburg, Va.-based Inova Loudoun Hospital, effective Aug. 30.

Emily Greer will retire from her executive role with Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the end of this year.

Jodi Howe was promoted to CFO of St. James Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital, both part of the University of Rochester Medical Center system in New York.

Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital since 2013, will retire at the end of this year.

Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year.

Gina Thomas, DNP, RN, was named president of Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Ill., where she has served as the hospital's interim president since March.

St. Louis Children's Hospital appointed Tanya Waskiewicz as chief development officer for its foundation.

Lynnette Watkins, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care.