7 recent hospital CMO, CNO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO and chief nursing officer moves have been reported since Aug. 10.

1. Dan Blue, MD, will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health. He has served as a family practice physician, CMO of Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.

2. UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Health in Dallas named Dai Chung, MD, as CMO of their joint pediatric enterprise.

3. Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System tapped Michael Edmond, MD, as CMO.

4. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Ore., named Dina Ellwanger, BSN, RN, president and chief nursing officer.

5. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif., tapped Sam Hessami, MD, as CMO, according to citynewsgroup.com.

6. Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., named Abby Hornbogen, RN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

7. Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., tapped Cheryl Wild, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

