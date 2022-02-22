7 recent hospital CEO resignations

Several hospital CEOs stepped down from their positions this year.

Here are seven hospital CEO resignations reported since Jan. 1.

1. Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital President and CEO Gary Shaw is resigning, effective Feb. 28. Mr. Shaw has served as president and CEO since December 2019.

2. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System's board announced Feb. 15 that Maryann Reese, DHA, RN, resigned as president and CEO, and the system's CFO Justin Davidson will serve as interim president.

3. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones stepped down to take on a new role with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas.

4. Paula Autry is no longer serving as president and CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health. The reason for her departure was not disclosed.

5. Bryan O'Donovan is stepping down as president and CEO of Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital on March 11. He is leaving St. James Hospital to become the CEO of Rochester, N.Y.-based Lifetime Assistance.

6. McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center CEO David Keith stepped down from his role in January. He will serve as an adviser to the hospital's board, on a month-by-month basis, and help with the transition of leadership.



7. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, is stepping down to take a new executive position.