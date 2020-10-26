6 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since Sept. 28.

1. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center CEO Janice Burger is retiring in December.

2. Andrea Gilbert, president of Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital, is retiring.

3. Stanley Marks, MD, retired as senior vice president and CMO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

4. David Parmer is retiring as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

5. Heather Rohan, BSN, RN, is retiring after four years as HCA Healthcare TriStar Division president.

6. Jacky Schultz, MSN, RN, retired as president of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

