6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on six hospital and health system CFO moves since April 4.

1. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO.

2. Alan Guyton was named CFO for AdventHealth Southeast Region, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said.

3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System's CFO Allen Butcher is stepping down.

4. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) chose not to renew its contract for CFO Mark Wack.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health named Leslie Flake, BSN, as CFO.

6. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health promoted Chris Harrison to CFO.