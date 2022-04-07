CFO's contract not renewed in Mississippi hospital leadership shakeup

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) has chosen to not renew its contract for CFO Mark Wack, the Sun Herald reported April 6.

The news comes a day after the hospital announced the layoffs of Chas Pierce, vice president of system development, and Chief Medical Officer Mark Gilbert, MD. That decision was part of the hospital's effort to return to "an organizational structure that was more similar to three or four years ago," hospital CEO Kent Nicaud told the paper. He also cited financial reasons, including labor costs.

The move to not renew Mr. Wack's contract was not part of the reorganization plan related to Mr. Pierce and Dr. Gilbert, Mr. Nicaud told the Herald. The hospital made "a decision to go in a different direction," he said.

Two chief administrative officers have also been demoted to vice presidents, as well as three senior directors who are now just directors.