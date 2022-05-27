15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 20:

1. Phil Wheeler was named CFO of Atrium Health Floyd in Rome, Ga.

2. Scott Campbell was appointed CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

3. Madison Workman is the new COO of HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed hospital in Davie.

4. Christina Harris, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

5. Craig Carstens was named CFO of Charles City, Iowa-based Floyd County Medical Center.

6. Reetu Singh, MD, was named chief medical officer of Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System.

7. Jeff Limbocker was named CFO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System, effective Oct. 3.

8. Suja Mathew, MD, was named executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

9. Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo, Wis.

10. Keith Tickell was named senior vice president and CFO of Jacksonville-based Baptist Health of Northeast Florida.

11. James Collins is retiring in June as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.

12. Louis Robichaux IV was appointed interim CFO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

13. Arturo Polizzi was named president of ProMedica.

14. Janice Hamilton-Crawford was named president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.



15. Sheldon "Shelly" Stein is retiring as president and CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore.