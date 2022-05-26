University of Kansas hospital names CEO

Scott Campbell was appointed CEO of the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

Mr. Campbell brings more than three decades of healthcare executive experience to the role, according to a May 24 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he has served as CEO of UT Health Athens (Texas) since 2019 and as the regional leader for UT Health Jacksonville (Texas), UT Health Quitman (Texas) and UT Health Pittsburg (Texas) since 2020. He also was CEO of Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart Health in Panama City, Fla.

Mr. Campbell will begin his new role June 27, replacing Steve Anderson, who will leave the health system to start a private venture in Salt Lake City, according to the release.