Cedars-Sinai taps physician as new chief health equity officer

Christina Harris, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

Dr. Harris, a primary care physician, comes to Cedars-Sinai from UCLA, where she served as associate program director in the school's internal medicine residency program and as associate vice chair of equity, diversity and inclusion for the UCLA Department of Medicine.

In her new role, she will focus on promoting health equity, addressing health disparities and fostering wellness across the organization and the communities it serves, according to a May 23 news release.

Dr. Harris succeeds Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN, who is retiring.

"Dr. Harris is the ideal leader to build on the exceptional foundation laid by Dr. Burnes Bolton," Thomas Priselac, Cedars-Sinai president and CEO, said in the release. "Dr. Harris combines a profound personal and professional commitment to health equity with deep experience leading clinical, educational and equity initiatives in academic medicine."