Longest-serving leader of Maryland hospital to retire

Sheldon "Shelly" Stein is retiring as president and CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore.

Mr. Stein joined the hospital in 1995 and is the longest-serving leader in the organization's 100-year history, according to a May 24 news release. He will remain at the helm until November to support the transition to his successor.

"It's hard to put into words what this hospital means to me, but it has been an honor and a privilege to serve so many children from Baltimore and beyond alongside our committed staff," Mr. Stein said in the release. "I've always seen myself as merely a facilitator to remove obstacles and provide resources so that our passionate team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and support staff can provide the best quality of care possible. My success would be nothing without the support of the entire MWPH community, whom I will miss dearly."

Mr. Stein has served as president and CEO of Mt. Washington for two decades. Before that, he served as vice president of patient care services and COO.

Mt. Washington is a jointly owned affiliate of The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine.