14 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported since Aug. 21:

1. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare named Lilicia Bailey chief human resources officer.

2. LaTasha Barnes, will serve as CFO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

3. Lisa Betrus was named senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

4. Penny Cermak, executive vice president and system CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, plans to leave the organization effective Oct. 30.

5. Michele Chulick, BSN, president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, will retire this year when the hospital's sale to Phoenix-based Banner Health is finalized, medical center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda confirmed to the Star-Tribune Sept. 2.

6. Rachel Goldsmith was named COO of Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

7. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., welcomed Colleen Heeter, RN, BSN, as its first female CEO.

8. Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., named Abby Hornbogen, RN, vice president of patient care and CNO.

9. Melissa Leamon, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.).

10. Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev., named Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, vice president and CNO.

11. Cailin Purcell was named vice president and chief of staff of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

12. Lori Townsend, BSN, was tapped as CNO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, in addition to her role as CNO of Methodist Children's Hospital.

13. Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett (Tenn.) named Jacquelyn Whobrey, MSN, RN, as its CNO.

14. Medical City Plano (Texas) tapped Damita Williams, EdD, RN, to serve as CNO.

