14 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 28:

  1. Amalia Stanton was appointed chief marketing officer and senior vice president and chief of strategic communications at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

  2. Susan Lara Willars became senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Phoenix-based Valleywise Health. 

  3. Melissa Alvillar, MSN, RN, was tapped to serve as Lawton, Okla.-based Comanche County Memorial Hospital's chief nursing officer.

  4. Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, DNP, RN was named permanent chief nursing officer for Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System.

  5. Lori Dove has been named the COO and senior vice president of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern.

  6. Patricia Vassell, DNP, will serve as vice president of nursing services and chief nursing officer at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

  7. Debra Raupers, MSN, was appointed the first enterprise chief nurse executive at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

  8. Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market.

  9. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, was named COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Hawaii markets.

  10. Mary Ellen Sumrall, MSN, was appointed chief nursing executive for Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

  11. Kerry Herbine was named COO of Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System.

  12. Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive for St. David's HealthCare in Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare's Central and West Texas division.

  13. Courtney Owens, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.

  14. Janelle Raborn was named CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System. Ms. Raborn, the system's COO, will also take on the title of Lovelace Health System market leader.

