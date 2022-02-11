14 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Listen
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 28:
- Amalia Stanton was appointed chief marketing officer and senior vice president and chief of strategic communications at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.
- Susan Lara Willars became senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.
- Melissa Alvillar, MSN, RN, was tapped to serve as Lawton, Okla.-based Comanche County Memorial Hospital's chief nursing officer.
- Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, DNP, RN was named permanent chief nursing officer for Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System.
- Lori Dove has been named the COO and senior vice president of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern.
- Patricia Vassell, DNP, will serve as vice president of nursing services and chief nursing officer at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
- Debra Raupers, MSN, was appointed the first enterprise chief nurse executive at Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
- Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market.
- Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, was named COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Hawaii markets.
- Mary Ellen Sumrall, MSN, was appointed chief nursing executive for Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.
- Kerry Herbine was named COO of Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System.
- Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive for St. David's HealthCare in Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare's Central and West Texas division.
- Courtney Owens, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.
- Janelle Raborn was named CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System. Ms. Raborn, the system's COO, will also take on the title of Lovelace Health System market leader.