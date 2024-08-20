13 hospital, health system president moves in August

Among the recent executive moves at hospitals and health systems, multiple presidents have been appointed, stepped down or shared retirement plans.

Becker's has reported the following president moves since Aug. 1:

1. Rita Bunch, president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., will step down Sept. 13.

2. Meg Zakrzewski, MSN, was named president of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, effective Sept. 29.

3. Aaron Hilton was appointed president of Walnut Ridge, Ark.-based Lawrence Healthcare, succeeding Josh Conlee.

4. Lynnette Watkins, MD, stepped down as president and COO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

5. Steve Roach stepped down from his role as president of Marlborough (Mass) Hospital and Leominster, Mass.-based HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, both part of UMass Memorial Health.

6. Paula Carynski, MSN, RN, will retire Jan. 31 as president of Rockford, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center.

7. Jay Quebedeaux was tapped as president of regional hospitals for Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health, which includes five regional facilities.

8. Dennis Campbell, RN, was named interim president of ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

9. Drew Talbott will retire Aug. 30 as president of Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan., part of St. Louis-based Ascension. The retirement comes one day before the hospital transitions to ownership by St. Louis-based Mercy.

10. Sue Andersen was appointed president of Dignity Health - French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

11. Patrick Caster was named president of Dignity Health - St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif. and Dignity Health - St. John's Hospital Camarillo (Calif.).

12. J.T. Barnhart was appointed president of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical in Danville, Ill., after serving in the role on an interim basis.

13. Michael Drake, MD, will step down next year as president of Oakland-based University of California's system of research universities, health systems and affiliated laboratories.