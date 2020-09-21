12 recent hospital CMO, CNO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO and chief nursing officer moves have been reported since Aug. 31.

1. Cynthia Danner, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

2. Peter DeYoung, MD, was chosen as CMO of Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio.

3. Atlantis, Fla.-based JFK Medical Center named spine surgeon Raymond Golish, MD, PhD, as its CMO.

4. Billings (Mont.) Clinic selected Toni Green-Cheatwood, DO, as CMO.

5. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., selected Thomas Gullatt, MD, as CMO, the Ouachita Citizen reported.

6. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health selected Robbie Hindman, BSN, RN, as CNO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

7. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Megan Isley, DNP, RN, vice president and CNO of Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis.

8. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Greg Kiray, MD, senior vice president of population and community health and CMO of system clinical services.

9. Melissa Leamon, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.).

10. Lori Townsend, BSN, was tapped as CNO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, in addition to her role as CNO of Methodist Children's Hospital.

11. Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center named Jody Van Veen, RN, MSN, as CNO.

12. Medical City Plano (Texas) tapped Damita Williams, EdD, RN, to serve as CNO.

