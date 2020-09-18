8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 11:

1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare tapped Katherine Carter as community CEO of Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty, Ky.

2. Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected life sciences leader Jeanne Cunicelli as president of UPMC Enterprises, its innovation, venture capital and commercialization arm.

3. Billings (Mont.) Clinic selected Toni Green-Cheatwood, DO, as CMO.

4. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health selected Robbie Hindman, BSN, RN, as CNO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

5. Mary Maertens is stepping down as CEO and regional president at Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center.

6. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Carrie Owen Plietz regional president for Northern California.

7. Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center named Jody Van Veen, RN, MSN, as CNO.

8. Tracie Watkins was selected as CEO of Shannon Health and Encompass Health's inpatient rehabilitation hospital, slated to open next year in San Angelo, Texas.

