11 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since August.

1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities.

2. Kerry Goff resigned in September as CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala.

3. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, resigned as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health. He left the organization to take a position with a hospital in Hazard, Ky. Rob Marshall, a former CEO with Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, which took over Andalusia Health earlier this year, will serve as interim CEO.

4. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health in August. He had served as CEO since November 2020.

5. Marc Harrison, MD, left his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. The health system named Lydia Jumonville interim CEO in August.

6. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.

7. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down in August as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

8. Keith Gnagey stepped down from his position as CEO of Teton Valley Health in Driggs, Idaho, in September.

9. Warner Thomas is leaving his position as president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health to serve as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

10. Larry Gray stepped down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments.



11. Wright Lassiter III left his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1. Henry Ford Health named Robert Riney CEO in September.