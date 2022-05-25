11 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since May 17:

1. Douglas Hughes, RN, was appointed president and CEO of Grand View Health after serving as interim leader of the Sellersville, Pa.-based system since October.

2. Omar Lateef, DO, was selected as the next president and CEO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health.

3. James Collins is retiring in June as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.

4. Andy Bertapelle was named CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

5. Kenneth McFarland was selected as the new CEO of Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego.

6. William Farrar, MD, is retiring as CEO of the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus.

7. Brett Matens was named CEO of Heart Hospital of Austin in Texas.

8. Benjamin (BJ) Predum was selected as the incoming hospital president and CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield, Calif.

9. Arthur Sampson was named interim president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

10. Scott Alwin was named CEO of Hot Springs Health, a general medical/surgical hospital in Thermopolis, Wyo.

11. Sheldon "Shelly" Stein is retiring as president and CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore.