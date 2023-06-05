11 health system CIO moves from the first half of 2023

The following hospital and health system chief information officer moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's this year:
- William Walders was named CIO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare.
- Jennifer Stemmler was named CIO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.
- Conrad Band was named CIO and senior vice president of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
- Donna Peters was named senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth.
- Steven Travers, PhD, was named vice president and CIO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.
- Tim McDermott was named CIO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.
- Daniel Stross was named vice president and CIO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.
- Mark Waind was named CIO consultant of Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.
- Richard Mendola was named vice president and CIO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, both based in Baltimore.
- Tom Bartiromo was named CIO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.
- Lori Boisjoli was named senior vice president and CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.