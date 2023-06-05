11 health system CIO moves from the first half of 2023

Naomi Diaz -

The following hospital and health system chief information officer moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's this year:

  1. William Walders was named CIO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare.

  2. Jennifer Stemmler was named CIO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

  3. Conrad Band was named CIO and senior vice president of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

  4. Donna Peters was named senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

  5. Steven Travers, PhD, was named vice president and CIO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

  6. Tim McDermott was named CIO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

  7. Daniel Stross was named vice president and CIO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.

  8. Mark Waind was named CIO consultant of Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.

  9. Richard Mendola was named vice president and CIO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, both based in Baltimore.

  10. Tom Bartiromo was named CIO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

  11. Lori Boisjoli was named senior vice president and CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.

