Minnesota health system hires CIO consultant

Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center has hired Mark Waind as CIO consultant, Aitkin Independent Age reported.

For the last seven years, Mr. Waind was senior vice president and CIO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health Systems, according to the Feb. 3 story. Riverwood Healthcare has a 25-bed critical access hospital and several outpatient clinics.

"Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us to continue leading with cutting-edge technology to support a superior patient experience," Riverwood CEO Ken Westman said, the news outlet reported.