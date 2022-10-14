Minnesota hospital to transition to Epic, halts clinic plans due to EHR cost

Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center's board has approved funds for the health system to transition to an Epic EHR system.

The new system will replace the hospital's current system that is hosted by Minneapolis, Minn.-based Allina Health, according to an Oct. 7 press release.

According to Riverwood, the Epic system will allow it to customize its EHR and let the hospital make more strategic advancements and improvements in how it uses its EHR systems with patients.

Riverwood will begin the implementation of the new system this fall with plans to go live with it in January 2024.

Due to the cost of the EHR system, Riverwood will have to halt its build of its McGregor clinic.

"With the significant cost of the electronic health record transition, we needed to re-evaluate our two major construction projects," said Ken Westman, chief executive of Riverwood. "It simply was not fiscally responsible or feasible to proceed with three huge projects simultaneously. Our surgery project expansion is underway and will go forward as planned. However, we made the very difficult decision to halt planning for a new McGregor clinic at this time. We do not have an updated timeline for this project."