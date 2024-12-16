10 notable CEO moves in 2024

Among the CEO moves at hospitals and health systems across the U.S. that Becker's reported in 2024, some stood out for their brief tenures, while others were notable retirements from prominent health systems. Various other moves also piqued interest.

Here are 10 of this year's hospital and health system CEO moves that captured the attention of Becker's readership.

Note: This list includes transitions that have been among the most popular with readers and is not exhaustive.

1. President and CEO Terry Shaw will retire in July 2025 after a 40-year tenure at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. In a video message shared with AdventHealth team members Dec. 13, Mr. Shaw attributed his decision to his desire to create the opportunity for the next generation of leaders to guide AdventHealth forward.

2. K. Scott Wester resigned as president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, effective Sept. 11, following a vote by the system's board of commissioners to terminate his contract. Shane Strum was named interim CEO of Memorial alongside his current role as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

3. Peter Fine, CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health, retired June 30. Amy Perry, who joined Banner as president and COO in November 2021, was selected as the new president and CEO.

4. Peter Slavin, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System. Dr. Slavin succeeds Thomas Priselac, who retired Sept. 30 after 30 years as president and CEO and 45 years total with Cedars-Sinai.

5. Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, will retire at the end of the year, capping a 45-year career in healthcare, including nearly two decades with the Providence family of organizations. COO Erik Wexler will take the helm as Dr. Hochman transitions to CEO emeritus.

6. Terrell Neal, BSN, resigned as CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga., after less than four months. Kerry Trapnell, chief administrative officer of Aletheia Health Partners, the hospital's management company, was appointed interim CEO.

7. Cleveland-based MetroHealth System's board voted in August to terminate President and CEO Airica Steed, EdD, RN. The termination came less than three weeks after Dr. Steed took a temporary medical leave of absence on July 23. Christine Alexander-Rager, MD, was named president and CEO, effective Oct. 8, after serving as acting CEO since July.

8. Megan Ryan was appointed president and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., after assuming the role on an interim basis in January. Ms. Ryan succeeds Anthony Boutin, MD, whose CEO term expired in October 2023. In January, the Nassau Health Care Corp. board declined to renew Dr. Boutin's contract and began searching for new leadership, including multiple C-suite roles.

9. Brett Esrock, executive vice president, CFO and COO of Health First, left the Rockledge, Fla.-based organization following the hiring of an external candidate for the CEO role. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare announced in April that its president and CEO, Terry Forde, would leave the helm on Aug. 2 to become president and CEO of Health First.

10. Pat Ryan was named interim CEO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif. She was appointed to this position in April following the dismissal of Michael Zimmerman, who had served as CEO for less than five months.



















