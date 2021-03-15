Amazon Care joins coalition to expand home care & 14 other health IT notes

Katie Adams - Print  | 

From fresh collaborations to tool launches to new studies, here are the latest stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Apple and Google.

  1. Verily, Google's sister company, inked a six-year collaboration with Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.

  2. Apple partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to test hearing health and noise exposure using Apple's Noise app, which measures noise levels and alerts users when a noise may be dangerous to their hearing.

  3. Best Buy Health partnered with Apple to launch remote monitoring services on the Apple Watch.

  4. Amazon debuted a new feature for its Halo health-tracking device: an integration with Amazon Alexa that lets users call up information on their health data via voice command.

  5. Change Healthcare and Amazon Web Services announced they are launching a new data science as a service offering that provides de-identified claims data integrated with social determinants of health for more robust data analytics and research on vulnerable patient populations.

  6. IBM teamed up with Moderna to develop artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid cloud technologies to improve COVID-19 vaccine management.

  7. Zocdoc founder and former CEO Cyrus Massoumi launched Dr. B, a platform that matches Americans seeking COVID-19 vaccines with leftover doses so they don't go to waste.

  8. Walgreens tapped Nuance's artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant to expand scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for consumers beyond the retail giant's web-based portal.

  9. Google Cloud made its new healthcare consent management application programming interface generally available for health tech developers and clinical researchers who work with patients' health data.

  10. Apple and the University of Washington teamed up to develop a contactless way to screen for irregular heartbeats using Amazon's smart speaker Alexa.

  11. Amazon Care, Ascension and Intermountain Healthcare are founding members of a new healthcare coalition aimed at expanding home-based clinical care.

  12. Meditech launched a new EHR-based genomics tool for its Expanse EHR system that lets users receive and store genetic data at the point of care.

  13. Apple and Harvard University teamed up to conduct a large-scale study on menstruation symptoms with the goal of advancing science around and destigmatizing menstruation.

  14. Abbott launched a pandemic defense coalition dedicated to studying coronavirus variants and developing rapid response plans for future viral outbreaks.

  15. New York began a pilot program testing IBM's digital health pass during events in New York CIty's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

