Abbott launches pandemic defense coalition to study virus variants, future viral outbreaks

Abbott launched a pandemic defense coalition dedicated to studying coronavirus variants and developing rapid response plans for future viral outbreaks, the medical devicemaker announced March 11.

The coalition will build upon Abbott's decades of experience with virus surveillance by analyzing virus samples for unknown diseases and detecting virus variants, beginning with emerging variants of the novel coronavirus.

Worldwide, Abbott is collecting virus samples and examining them for mutations in the virus's genetic sequencing. As new variants are discovered, Abbott will ensure its diagnostic tests can detect them.

The coalition has partnered with the Chicago-based Rush University System for Health. It also has partnered with organizations specializing in virus identification, surveillance, sample collection, testing and data analytics in Columbia, Thailand, Senegal, South Africa, Jamaica, Brazil and India.

