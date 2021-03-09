Change Healthcare, Amazon team up on health data research offering for vulnerable patient populations

Change Healthcare and Amazon Web Services announced March 9 they are launching a new data science as a service offering that provides de-identified claims data integrated with social determinants of health for more robust data analytics and research on vulnerable patient populations.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm will use AWS' cloud platform to pre-integrate patient data and deploy automated software that continuously monitors healthcare organizations' privacy and compliance obligations. The Duke University School of Medicine is using the data offering to analyze differences in COVID-19 disease progression as a function of pre-existing conditions and interventions for different ethnic and socio-economic groups.

With the new offering, Change Healthcare and AWS aim to better examine and improve the effectiveness of healthcare treatments and therapies, particularly for underserved and vulnerable populations.

"Providing secure access to comprehensive, linked healthcare datasets will enable life sciences organizations to personalize the patient experiences, support, and enable powerful population-level comparative research to improve precision medicine and personalized care, such as medication adherence, around the world," said Wilson To, head of worldwide healthcare business development at AWS, according to a news release.

More articles on data analytics:

