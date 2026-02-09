Wearables boost physical activity in stroke survivors: Cleveland Clinic study

Wearables and other digital health solutions are associated with physical activity gains in stroke survivors, the American Journal of Managed Care reported.

The tech tools weren’t as effective with weight management of poststroke patients, according to the meta-review by Cleveland Clinic researchers.

“The most impressive results, or the most meaningful results, come where there is an active reinforcement or reminder to the patient and there is goal setting, meaning that they have to meet certain goals based on how much they can be active every week, for example,” said Shervin Badihian, MD, a neuroscientist at Cleveland Clinic and the study’s lead author, in the Feb. 6 article. “For the physical activity part, specifically, gamification looks to be working pretty well.”

Dr. Badihian and his colleagues presented their findings Feb. 3-6 at the International Stroke Conference in New Orleans.