Microsoft, startups work with Cleveland Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering on AI

Microsoft has been working with startup founders and health systems on AI and augmented reality projects.

The tech giant collaborated with augmented reality startup Strolll and Cleveland Clinic to develop a solution to help patients with Parkinson’s disease overcome gait freezing, which limits mobility, according to a Jan. 15 blog post. The tool, built with Microsoft Azure’s AI and mixed reality technology, was scaled to patients’ homes to analyze movement patterns and deliver adaptive visual cues to enable more confident walking.

Microsoft also supported clinical trial-focused startup IgniteData in its partnership with New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to automate the exchange of EHR data with trial management platforms. Using Azure’s cloud infrastructure and AI tools, the application was designed to cut manual work, reduce errors and boost operational efficiency for clinical researchers.

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