Mayo Clinic adds standardized oncology data model to research platform

Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., has added new capabilities to its Mayo Clinic Platform Orchestrate product aimed at making it faster and more efficient for researchers to access standardized real-world cancer data.

The health system said in a Feb. 11 news release that Orchestrate now uses the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership Oncology model, a standardized framework that organizes complex cancer data into a consistent, research-ready format. The model includes deidentified information such as tumor characteristics, biomarkers, staging, treatments, progression and outcomes.

The framework draws from both structured data — including diagnoses and lab results — and unstructured data such as imaging and pathology reports already integrated into Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system said.

The OMOP Oncology model was developed through the Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics initiative. Mayo Clinic said the standardized structure enables researchers to analyze cancer data more rapidly and at a larger scale.

Mayo Clinic also said it plans to incorporate tokenization technology this year to connect deidentified information across a patient’s care experience, providing a more comprehensive longitudinal view of cancer care.

Orchestrate launched in 2025. Nemesis Health contributed to developing the OMOP Oncology capabilities, according to the release.