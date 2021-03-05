Froedtert, Advocate Aurora & others tackle social determinants of health with new data sharing initiative

Frodtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and Advocate Aurora Health are founding members of a new health equity collaboration in Wisconsin focused on alleviating social determinants of health challenges in patient care, according to a March 4 news release.

Under the partnership, information and referral services provider Impact will work with the health systems and IT company NowPow to launch Impact Connect, a digital platform for partner organizations across various industries, including healthcare, food and housing, to share people's data and better coordinate resources for patients with social determinants of health needs.

The founding health system partners working on the collaborative include Frodtert, Advocate Aurora Health, Children's Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, all based in Milwaukee.

Impact Connect will use NowPow's community referral platform to pinpoint individuals' social determinants of health needs and match them with resources available in the community. The collaboration will start connecting Milwaukee residents to resources this spring.

More articles on data analytics:

Moderna and IBM team up on AI, blockchain technologies for COVID-19 vaccine management

International healthcare research groups create common model to share data

3 major healthcare groups push for better race, ethnicity data reporting during COVID-19 vaccination

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.