3 major healthcare groups push for better race, ethnicity data reporting during COVID-19 vaccination

The American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American Pharmacists Association on March 2 urged all healthcare professionals to improve their efforts to collect and report race and ethnicity data when administering COVID-19 vaccines.

During the first month of the vaccine rollout, more than half of vaccination records reported to the CDC lacked race and ethnicity data, according to the groups' letter.

The organizations said such data would help to better inform the country's plan to improve COVID-19 vaccine access in vulnerable communities and build campaigns to improve vaccine acceptance and confidence.

"We encourage clinicians to share with patients in a transparent and culturally sensitive manner why collecting race and ethnicity information can help improve the health of their families and communities," the groups wrote. "These actions reinforce our commitment to high-quality equitable care."

