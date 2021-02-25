NYU Langone Health finishes cloud data center

NYU Langone Health has completed construction of its cloud-connected data center, which aims to provide a more secure environment for the New York City-based health system's IT initiatives.

NYU Langone Health tapped cloud infrastructure partner Sunguard Availability Services to upgrade the data center. The health system recently added a 10-year extension to its decade-long partnership with the cloud solution company.

The data center houses NYU Langone Health's essential storage and computing systems; the new build features 5,000 square feet of high-density raised floor and connectivity capabilities to hundreds of public clouds and Software as a Service providers.

