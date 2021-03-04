How Scripps Health and Monarch Healthcare used analytics to optimize physician resources and avoid burnout

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the rate of burnout among physicians, who were already feeling bogged down by growing administrative workloads and additional challenges.

During a Feb. 24 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Ingenious Med, industry experts discussed best practices to minimize physician burnout and described how analytics and tools can help healthcare organizations tackle burnout factors before they impact clinician well-being and care quality.

The presenters were:

- Angela Pelaez, executive director of hospitalist, SNF and credentialing departments at Monarch Healthcare, a part of Optum

- Jason Cook, assistant vice president of medical management at Scripps Health

- Bryan Goble, director of product management at Ingenious Med

Five key insights:

1. More than half of providers say their jobs and responsibilities are generally worse now than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with clinicians expressing the greatest frustration and concerns with financial and job security, according to Mr. Goble.

2. When Monarch Healthcare’s census dropped because numerous elective procedures were canceled, Ms. Pelaez said the organization encouraged physicians to use the time to recuperate and to collaborate on developing optimal clinical practices since information on COVID-19 was changing rapidly.

3. Monarch tapped Ingenious Med to create a dashboard that tracked COVID-19 positive patients and suspected cases to enable them to use data-driven strategies and establish best practices for managing personal protective equipment and staffing.

"By having those analytics, we were able to say 'Okay, this is where we're going to need support,'" Ms. Pelaez said. "We could see the numbers change in our seven hospitals on a daily basis, so we could proactively adjust our staffing based on real-time data rather than waiting for claims-based data. This was critical, since we otherwise couldn’t know which physicians we were going to need and where."

4. Scripps Health turned to Ingenious Med's analytics platform to analyze its staffing and productivity in real time once the pandemic hit, according to Mr. Cook. As Scripps cancelled elective procedures to create capacity for COVID-19 patients and reduce virus transmission, it was able to analyze the volume of surgical co-management that its hospitalists and critical care programs performed as well as the impact that modifications would have from a revenue cycle standpoint on staffing and productivity.

The health system was also able to shift and re-direct physicians, such as anesthesiologists who were no longer involved in elective surgeries, to care for COVID-19 patients. This gave other providers the ability to ensure proper coverage during surges.

5. With Ingenious Med's tools, Scripps was able to perform a deep dive to "identify how much of its total volume of patients involved co-management," Mr. Cook said. "And if that had to go away – what would our staffing needs be? We were looking at typical productivity models from a per-day, per-shift, and per-provider basis, taking into account the difference between advanced practice providers and physicians, so we had about six or seven iterations of how we would roll out staffing models."

The Ingenious Med platform also enabled these two organizations to rapidly adjust productivity targets, so physicians could avoid the additional stress of a reduction in their compensation packages.

More articles on data analytics:

Moderna and IBM team up on AI, blockchain technologies for COVID-19 vaccine management

International healthcare research groups create common model to share data

3 major healthcare groups push for better race, ethnicity data reporting during COVID-19 vaccination

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.