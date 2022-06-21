14 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From artificial intelligence being rolled out for improved patient outcomes to virtual reality usage for medical training, health systems and hospitals are using technology and forming partnerships to innovate.
Here are 14 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since June 6.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence has launched a new analytics software company, Advata, that combines the capabilities and technologies of six of its other acquired or invested companies to focus on population health and revenue cycle management tools for providers and payers.
- Perry, Iowa-based Dallas County Hospital has partnered with Purdue University Global School of Nursing to create a simulation center aimed at training medical staff.
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger will roll out biometric facial recognition to check in patients throughout its entire health system.
- Allegheny Health Network Westfield (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital has introduced a germ-killing robot that helps clear the facility of dangerous bacteria and viruses.
- The University of Illinois at Chicago teamed up with the University of Mohamed Premier (UMP) in Oujda, Morocco, to collaborate on health IT and clinical informatics.
- Habersham Medical Center (Ga.) partnered with software company PocketHealth to give its 80,000 patients access to their medical reports and images via any device.
- NYC Health + Hospitals co-developed a virtual reality technology with VR clinical training company Health Scholars to help obstetrician-gynecologists detect and address rare but life-threatening health conditions during labor and delivery.
- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering up to $650 million for innovative tech solutions to improve the healthcare of veterans and the country as a whole.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai has partnered with technology company mphrX to deploy a clinical data sharing platform that is designed to meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements.
- Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center is using an AI-based maternal warning system to advance patient safety during labor.
- Union County, Ga.-based Union General Health System partnered with digital health company, Qure4u, to create a new digital front door that simplifies the patient check-in and registration process.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with med tech company Becton, Dickinson and Co. to give the company access to its de-identified data from 10 million patients to create new products.
- Columbia University Irving Medical Center is steering an initiative to combine nursing expertise with artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes.
- The Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson (S.C.) University have received a $1.2 million grant from the National Library of Medicine to use big data and artificial intelligence to reduce health disparities in the state and beyond.