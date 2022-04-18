14 health IT innovations, partnerships

Listen
From hospital-at-home partnerships to innovation accelerators, the first half of April has seen many innovations and partnerships between hospitals, health systems and tech companies.
Here are 14 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since March 28.
- Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health partnered with East Tennessee State University Research Corp. to create an innovation and entrepreneurship alliance that aims to support the enhancement of healthcare delivery.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic announced a collaboration with health IT company KLOC health to create a mobile platform to find nurses on demand.
- GlaxoSmithKline signed a multiyear partnership agreement with artificial intelligence-powered pathology company PathAI to supercharge drug discovery and development.
- San Diego-based Rady Children's Hospital partnered with Luna, a provider of on-demand physical therapy, to extend its outpatient physical therapy offerings with on-demand, home-based services.
- Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital is set to host an innovation accelerator competition focused on developing new technology that addresses unmet pediatric needs.
- Mayo Clinic launched a program called Monitoring at Charter House, which allows surgery patients to recover in an apartment nearby the system's flagship hospital in Rochester, Minn.
- Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine co-developed technology alongside Medallia, a customer experience platform, to automate data collection to ensure hospitals are Magnet report ready.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health partnered with startup studio Aegis Ventures to launch a platform to create healthcare-focused artificial intelligence companies.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare implemented a systemwide integration of a Ikonopedia, a cloud-based breast reporting system and risk assessment tool.
- Anthem, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Evidation, Janssen, Merck, Pfizer and Savvy Co-op partnered with nonprofit Digital Medicine Society to develop a toolkit to support reimbursement for new drugs developed using digital endpoints.
- Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a business division, Novant Health Enterprises, that will accelerate investments and partnerships focused on clinical, operational and technological advancements.
- Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System partnered with virtual care provider Biofourmis to provide acute-level hospital care inside patients' homes.
- Intel teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare to provide the Salt Lake City-based system with $100,000 to buy 70 new camera systems to remotely monitor patients.
- Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University's MedTech Accelerator welcomed eight healthcare technology-focused startups.