Novant Health launches business to accelerate health tech

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a business division that will accelerate investments and partnerships focused on clinical, operational and technological advancements.

According to a March 28 press release, Novant Health Enterprises will operate as an independent business that will focus on three core areas over the next five years — developing clinical capabilities, continued expansion into non-acute settings and commercializing differentiating digital solutions.

The business will be led by Dean Swindle, who will serve as executive vice president of Novant Health and president of this new division, and Angela Yochem, who will serve as chief operating officer and general manager.

The creation of Novant Health Enterprises aims to accelerate innovation and partnership for the health system.