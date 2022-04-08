Mayo Clinic rolls out another program for recovery outside hospital

Mayo Clinic launched a program called Monitoring at Charter House, which allows surgery patients to recover in an apartment nearby the system's flagship hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Under the program, physicians arrange for patients who meet certain criteria to recover overnight at an apartment rather than in the hospital. The apartments are outfitted with remote monitoring technology, and patients can press a button to connect to their care team at any time by phone or video call, according to an April 6 news release.

"It provides a solution for those patients who are too sick to go home after surgery but not so sick they need to be in the hospital," Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon Mohamad Bydon, MD, said in the release. "With this program, we are able to offer the right care in the right setting for the right patient. Because the patient is more comfortable, it helps speed recovery."

Dr. Bydon also said the program frees hospital beds for patients who are sicker or have more complex needs.

The program is a collaboration between Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester and Mayo Clinic Advanced Care at Home, which is part of the Mayo Clinic Center for Digital Health.

Mayo Clinic said Monitoring at Charter House established "the same concept" as Mayo Clinic's Hybrid Care Hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., which also offers low-risk surgical patients a chance to recover outside the hospital setting.