Intermountain implements cloud-based breast reporting system

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare implemented a systemwide integration of a cloud-based breast reporting system and risk assessment tool.

Ikonopedia, a cloud-based structured breast reporting and Mammography Quality Standards Act management system, was implemented at 27 Intermountain Healthcare facilities, including six Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and the Janice Beesley Hartvigsen Breast Care Center at Intermountain Medical Center, according to an April 5 press release.

The system, which can integrate with Cerner's EHR, Siemens Medicalis and other imaging systems, will help patients get accurate and timely information about their breast care.

According to the press release, the system can prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate processes. It can also eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams.

"We selected Ikonopedia's innovative cloud-based structured breast reporting system to accurately track data, standardize reporting and identify high-risk patients for enhanced screening with MRI," Brett Parkinson, MD, imaging director for breast care services at Intermountain said. "Our focus is on providing high-quality care to every patient through the use of intuitive, easy to use reporting and risk assessment tools that enable us to personalize screening and prioritize high risk patients."