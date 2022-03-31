Intermountain, Intel team up to expand remote patient monitoring

Intel has provided Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare with $100,000 to buy 70 new camera systems to remotely monitor patients.

The grant has increased the capacity of Intermountain's remote patient monitoring program by 45 percent, according to a March 30 news release.

Intermountain caregivers use the cameras to monitor patients in their hospital rooms, where they may be at risk of falling, pulling out an IV or other concerns. Caregivers watch for signs of trouble from Intermountain's telehealth center and intervene by notifying on-site clinicians.

Intermountain said its remote patient monitoring program has reduced the number of staff members who have to enter patient rooms daily, freed up time for nurses to spend providing patient care and created job opportunities.