11 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

From digital front doors to apps for nurses, February 2022 has brought partnerships between a number of hospitals and tech companies.
Here are 11 of the most recent:
- Greensboro, N.C.-based nonprofit health network Cone Health teamed up with Rad-AI, an artificial intelligence radiology company, to improve care coordination.
- Data analytics and software company Komodo healthcare entered a partnership with Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropic venture, the Chan Zuckerberg Institute, giving rare disease advocacy groups within the institute access to Komodo's software.
- Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare piloted an app for nurses powered by Elemeno Health's microlearning platform, which recommends best practices.
- Walmart has teamed up with Health at Scale to offer personalized recommendations for healthcare providers to Walmart staff and their families.
- The Ad Council partnered with Artsai, an ad tech company, to target COVID-19 vaccination ads to vaccine-hesitant states through predictive-personalization technology.
- Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health announced a partnership alongside Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville to build a healthcare training facility that will include comprehensive simulations.
- Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital announced it is using Masimo's Centroid, a wireless patient position, orientation, activity and respiration rate sensor, in 100 beds across its ICU units.
- Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems partnered with health technology company Cadence to launch a digital health infrastructure to help patients manage chronic conditions at home.
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health signed a multiyear deal with virtual care provider Biofourmis to use its artificial intelligence-powered remote monitoring tools to care for acute and post-acute care patients in their homes.
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health launched a new "hospital-at-home" program at the JFK University Medical Center, also based in Edison.
- Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health partnered with b.well Connected Health, a digital health platform company, to launch a new patient experience platform.