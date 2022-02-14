11 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Georgina Gonzalez 
From digital front doors to apps for nurses, February 2022 has brought partnerships between a number of hospitals and tech companies. 

​​Here are 11 of the most recent:

  1. Greensboro, N.C.-based nonprofit health network Cone Health teamed up with Rad-AI, an artificial intelligence radiology company, to improve care coordination. 

  2. Data analytics and software company Komodo healthcare entered a partnership with Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropic venture, the Chan Zuckerberg Institute, giving rare disease advocacy groups within the institute access to Komodo's software. 

  3. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare piloted an app for nurses powered by Elemeno Health's microlearning platform, which recommends best practices.

  4. Walmart has teamed up with Health at Scale to offer personalized recommendations for healthcare providers to Walmart staff and their families. 

  5. The Ad Council partnered with Artsai, an ad tech company, to target COVID-19 vaccination ads to vaccine-hesitant states through predictive-personalization technology.

  6. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health announced a partnership alongside Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville to build a healthcare training facility that will include comprehensive simulations. 

  7. Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital announced it is using Masimo's Centroid, a wireless patient position, orientation, activity and respiration rate sensor, in 100 beds across its ICU units.

  8. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems partnered with health technology company Cadence to launch a digital health infrastructure to help patients manage chronic conditions at home.

  9. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health signed a multiyear deal with virtual care provider Biofourmis to use its artificial intelligence-powered remote monitoring tools to care for acute and post-acute care patients in their homes.

  10. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health launched a new "hospital-at-home" program at the JFK University Medical Center, also based in Edison.

  11. Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health partnered with b.well Connected Health, a digital health platform company, to launch a new patient experience platform.

