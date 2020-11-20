10 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Stephen O'Mahony, MD, became the new senior vice president and chief health information officer at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.
- RWJBarnabas Health also named Deb Lienhardt as its new executive vice president of business development and innovation.
- Tampa General Hospital named Rachel Feinman vice president of innovation to launch its new venture capital fund to support early-stage startups and make direct investments in healthcare companies.
- Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Sunil Dadlani as its new vice president and CIO.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health selected Lisa Martinez, who most recently served as vice president of business optimization at AARP, as its new vice president of strategy and innovation.
- BJ Schaknowski was named CEO of Symplr, a healthcare governance, risk management and compliance software-as-a-service platform.
- President Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, director of the federal agency overseeing cybersecurity and protection for hospitals.
- Cerner appointed retired Maj. Gen. Elder Granger, MD, of the U.S. Army to its board of directors.
- Cleveland Clinic and Amwell appointed Egbert van Acht as the executive vice chairman of the board of directors for their year-old joint venture focused on scaling digital care and telehealth.
- Frank McGillin was named CEO of Cleveland Clinic and Amwell's joint venture.
