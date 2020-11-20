10 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Stephen O'Mahony, MD, became the new senior vice president and chief health information officer at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.



RWJBarnabas Health also named Deb Lienhardt as its new executive vice president of business development and innovation.



Tampa General Hospital named Rachel Feinman vice president of innovation to launch its new venture capital fund to support early-stage startups and make direct investments in healthcare companies.



Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Sunil Dadlani as its new vice president and CIO.



Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health selected Lisa Martinez, who most recently served as vice president of business optimization at AARP, as its new vice president of strategy and innovation.



BJ Schaknowski was named CEO of Symplr, a healthcare governance, risk management and compliance software-as-a-service platform.



President Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, director of the federal agency overseeing cybersecurity and protection for hospitals.



Cerner appointed retired Maj. Gen. Elder Granger, MD, of the U.S. Army to its board of directors.



Cleveland Clinic and Amwell appointed Egbert van Acht as the executive vice chairman of the board of directors for their year-old joint venture focused on scaling digital care and telehealth.



Frank McGillin was named CEO of Cleveland Clinic and Amwell's joint venture.

