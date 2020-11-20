Nevada experiences 'data management nightmare' after COVID-19 data tool malfunctions

Nevada county health departments are resorting to alternative software for gathering COVID-19 data because the state's official disease investigation tool has been malfunctioning, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

1. The NEDSS Base System is overwhelmed by the volume of data, causing it to run slowly and crash, according to the report. As a result, county health departments are gathering information with other software and then manually entering it into the NEDSS Base System. Carson City Health and Human Services disease control and prevention manager Dustin Boothe called the process "a data management nightmare."



2. The state recognized the system was inadequate earlier this year during the initial case surges and made plans to implement a Salesforce platform. However, the state abandoned those plans in September after test runs failed to meet expectations. Nevada still uses Salesforce as a contact tracing tool.



3. Nevada now plans to implement the EpiTrax platform, which is already being used in other states. The platform can directly import lab test data and help the state identify COVID-19 clusters as well as the vaccine effectiveness.



4. The state will need to develop its cloud computing infrastructure before rolling out EpiTrax and migrate existing data, which means the platform would not be available until the second half of 2021, according to the report.



